Ceylon Today

Update: 2019-03-18
exchange rates
|Currency
|Buying Rate (Rs.)
|Selling Rate (Rs.)
|USD
|176.42
|180.28
|AUD
|124.02
|129.33
|GBP
|233.42
|240.95
|CNY
|25.96
|27.20
|EUR
|198.59
|205.63
|INR
|2.60
|2.60
|Exchange Rates - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
