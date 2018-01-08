Rajagiriya flyover declared open
The Rajagiriya flyover which was constructed as a long-term solution for the heavy traffic congestion in Rajagiriya, was declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning.
Speaking at the occasion, President Sirisena said that a request was made by the public to name the flyover in the name of late Ven. Maduluwawe Sobitha Thero.
The construction of the flyover was completed a year ahead of the scheduled date upon the instructions of the President, it is reported.
The Rajagiriya Flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs. 4,700 million.
The four-lane-flyover constructed under a Spanish Flyover Project and a local company is 533 meters in length and consists of a 180-meter access road.
In parallel to this project, several roads around the Rajagiriya area will be developed and an alternative road towards Narahenpita will be developed as well as the road towards Buthgamuwa will be developed with a total of three lanes.
The flyover is built using high standard modern technology as well as in accordance with high quality engineering, and this will be added to Sri Lankan roadways history as the first flyover constructed filling concrete surfaces on metal.
