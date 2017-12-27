Warner century hands Australia solid start
David Warner posted a century after a no-ball reprieve and skipper Steve Smith was on track for four straight Boxing Day tons as Australia made a solid start to the fourth Ashes Test against England on Tuesday.
Warner received a massive let-off on 99 to claim his 21st Test hundred as an Australia side chasing a series whitewash took full advantage of winning the toss on an unresponsive Melbourne Cricket Ground drop-in pitch.
The aggressive opener, who had been marooned in the 90s for over 40 minutes, was poised on 99 to bring up his century as he faced the last ball of debutant Tom Curran's fifth over.
But instead Warner top-edged a catch to mid-on and walked off to the jubilation of the England team, only for replays to detect a no-ball for Curran overstepping, meaning Warner was called back to the crease.
The next delivery Warner added further to the England team's dark mood when he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a flick off his hip and celebrated by leaping into the air and ripping off his helmet to salute the 88,172 Boxing Day crowd at the MCG.
But Warner didn't stay at the crease for much longer after his massive let-off, as he was caught behind off James Anderson for 103.
Smith, who hasn't been dismissed in a Melbourne Test match since Boxing Day 2014, was still batting at the close on 65 with Shaun Marsh not out 31 and Australia 244 for three.
INTERVIEWS
-
I will not tolerate infighting –Sagala Ratnayake
Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair M.H. Dar Zaid says:Palestinians are united despite religious differences Muslims, Christians and Orthodox Jews suppressed by Israeli Govt
Anti-UNP votes will not be divided – Vasudeva Nanayakkara
The Country’s Laws cannot be bent to anyone’s will
Quality in higher education sector:Relevance of syllabus debatable – Mohan Lal Grero
No escape if anyone committed a fraud
SLFP supports devolution of power – Lasantha Alagiyawanna
PRINT EDITION
News
- O Jerusalem!
- Following 3,000 complaints relayed by SLCERT Fb to remove fake accounts
- Tsunami victims remembered
- Election-related complaints Police arrest 25
- Lack of disciplined politicians Main impediment for developing SL Prez
- Sevanagala Police seek public assistance To find abducted girl and captor
- Revised SL map to include Port City as development region
- SL achieves remarkable progress in tourist safety – Sagala More funds will be channelled to strengthen TPD John A
- First Army CCC batch leaves for Mali peacekeeping
- Underpass for Divulgashandiya urged
- Galgamuwa tusker killing Court orders CID to obtain DNA report
- SLPA elects new office -bearers
- Despite TUs threatening strike Postal to remain a closed service
- Interpol issues Blue Notice on ‘Makandure Madush’
- First instalment for H’tota Port US$ 292.1 M goes to State coffers
- LG polls – crossover fray Prominent politicos and TU leader to join SLFP soon – Lakshman Yapa
- Cabinet approves US$ 175M for National Carrier
- LG Polls Propaganda activities to be halted by 12 MN on 8 February
- Reducing the military burden Military-run businesses is the way forward
- Duo nabbed for cheating On promise of foreign tours
- 11 arrested for treasure hunting on Xmas day
- FGM justifications in the media Victim groups criticize ‘one-sided’ accounts
- Chinese IR and SS experts say India appears threatened by Chinese projects in SL
- Two teens drown while taking selfies in Kallady Oya Fall into sand mining pit
- Namal criticizes MS over asbestos ban reversal
Sport
- Chief Athletics Selector messing up
- Renowned coach Pradeep Nishantha crestfallen World Para medalists’ coach neglected at Presidential felicitation
- Warner century hands Australia solid start
- Johan Taylor back at Kandy SC
- Sweet revenge for Boteju Wins 6/5 thriller against defending champ
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-13 Div.I Cricket D.S. Senanayake win on first inning
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Dishan match bag of 11 wickets
- Jaden wins open event Younger Bro Aaron secures his first 600cc win
- Boult leads NZ to Windies series sweep
- Warriors down Cavaliers
- Bird confirmed to play as Starc’s replacement
- Battered Windies look to avoid whitewash
- Selection challenge for South Africa
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-13 Division I Schools Cricket Kujana scores century
- India tour good lesson for Sri Lanka Pothas
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Dilshan scores double ton
- Star cricketers’ sons look to shine in U-19 CWC
- Curran to debut for England
- Pakistan’s Thahir met his wife in S. Africa
- Hathurusinghe ready to take bull by the horns
FT
- The Paris Agreement is an opportunity for Sri Lanka
- The Paris Agreement: A summary
- Pan Asia Bank opens Hikkaduwa and Weligama branches
- Commercial Bank hosts carol service
- Wall Street legend predicts ‘Dow 50,000’!
- Latin America’s renewable energy revolution
- The risk of doing nothing
- ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro’s 7 tips to succeed in business
- The miniature monkey that's a Christmas best-seller
- India reveals 6 truths about the future of tech that would surprise many Americans
- Tunisia bans UAE Emirates airline from landing in Tunis
- Shop at H&M or Walmart? You could be helping India’s rural women
- The world’s largest-ever vessel is all set to go in 2018
- Corporate America’s big, fat profitable year
- Maintaining Momentum: Sri Lanka’s Strategy in the Indian Ocean Rim Association
- Brokers: Pacific Basin Buys Clipper’s Handy Pair
- Drawbacks in State Schools’ System No teacher quality, performance monitoring-ADB
- World’s largest amphibious aircraft takes off in China
- Will a ‘Santa rally’ give a robust stock market an added lift?
- 'Virtual gold' may glitter, but mining it can be really dirty
Columns
- Legality of a Begging Ban
- Scrooges by Nature
- Rapid global warming:Migrants to EU to triple by 2100
- Culture of corruption in Sri Lanka
- The March of Folly The betrayals of Maithripala Sirisena
Focus
- Verdict washes away DMK’s 2G stain
- With a green light from Karachi Pakistan’s women-only taxis eye new cities
- Chandelier of recycled refugee clothing
- Deshodaya: A new concept in educating voters Bridge between people and LG bodies
- AG recommends Govt:Maintain Vilaithikulam Reserve as it was before destruction Says, it is clear the project was not meant for genuine IDPs
Interviews
- It’s not Maithri or Ranil who rule this country
- 50% of rehabilitated addicts relapse-Prof Ravindra Fernando
- Anti-UNP votes will not be divided – Vasudeva Nanayakkara
- Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair M.H. Dar Zaid says:Palestinians are united despite religious differences Muslims, Christians and Orthodox Jews suppressed by Israeli Govt
- I will not tolerate infighting –Sagala Ratnayake
Opinion
- Sirisena Presidency - A Parallax View As foretold by Sobhitha Hamuduruwo
- Blessed are the peacemakers
- Disinformation campaigns and public mistrust
Features
Horoscope
- Planetary Combines that Portend Death or Misfortune to Mother
- Waiting for soul mate
- Greenery intensifies cosmic energy
- JESUS CHRIST
- Moonstones strengthen mind power
Mosaic
- Reflections on a nation of non-readers
- The Disaster Artist: The (un)making of a movie
- Our children and our cinema
- INTERPRETING ASIAN CINEMA: CHALLENGES AHEAD
- How Sanskrit journalism is slowly hogging headlines
- ice manufacturing in South Asia
- CMSC’s season finale concert
- Two documentaries on Sri Lanka in Film South Asia 2017
Getaway
- Kite Surfing Lanka Kalpitiya An experience of a lifetime
- Ella and mini Adam’s Peak
- A cave of history -Ravana Cave
Glamour
- I don’t want to be remembered -Kumar de Silva
- The Brownie Company Indulge in your guiltiest pleasures!
- Style your Bump with Bumpkin
Politics
- New York Blast Terror charges filed against NY bomber
- Saga of Kohukumbure Rate Rala
- Attygalle murder and John Kotelawala Senior’s suicide
-