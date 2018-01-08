Asian indexes hit multi-year highs on Friday

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, tracking stateside gains after the Dow Jones industrial average hit a major milestone. Markets in the region traded at or around multi-year highs, with Japan's benchmark index touching a 26-year high and the Hang Seng Index earlier hitting a fresh decade-high.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tacked on 0.89 per cent, or 208.2 points, to close at 23,714.53. The index rose to its highest levels in 26 years as the dollar firmed against the yen. The rally saw most sectors, including automakers and financials, in positive territory.

Blue chips were largely higher on the day. Toyota advanced 1.88 per cent and Sony jumped 3.5 per cent by the end of the day, although SoftBank Group closed down 0.66 per cent.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi rose 1.26 per cent to end at 2,497.52, with automakers gaining after closing lower in the last session. Tech blue chips also drove gains on the index. Hyundai Motor edged up 1.71 per cent and SK Hynix rose 2.85 per cent on Friday.

Samsung Electronics advanced 2.04 per cent ahead of the company's fourth-quarter guidance, which is expected next Tuesday.

The moves followed news that North Korea will reportedly meet with South Korea for talks on January 9. The discussion is expected to focus on the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics, an event North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the North was open to joining.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.74 per cent at 6,122.3 as the telecommunications, financials and materials sectors rose. Major mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP closed up 0.51 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Among gold producers, Evolution Mining advanced 1.55 per cent by the end of the day.

The New Year rally seen in China markets largely continued on the last trading day of week. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2 per cent to close at 3,392.36 and the Shenzhen Composite closed 0.04 per cent higher at 1,941.8.

The gains were seen after positive China data releases during the week that showed manufacturing and services sector activity in December came in better than expected.

The Hang Seng Index, last year's top-performing Asian major, slipped below the flat line after trading higher for most of the session. At 3:30 p.m. HK/SIN, the index was off by 0.04 per cent. Still, the benchmark traded at 30,725.3, within sight of its all-time high of 31,958.41 set in 2007.

Property developers were mostly higher at 3:37 p.m. HK/SIN, with Sunac climbing 4.92 per cent and China Evergrande rising 1.96 per cent. Technology names, however, were in negative territory, with heavyweight Tencent shedding 0.32 per cent ahead of the market close. Major US indexes climbed higher for the third straight session on Thursday, with the Dow advancing 0.61 per cent and closing above the 25,000 barrier for the first time. The move higher also marked the quickest 1,000-point gain in the index's history.

Gains in stocks came amid a wave of positive releases on Thursday. In particular, private sector hiring rose more than expected in December: The monthly report showed 250,000 jobs were added last month, compared to the 190,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Positive economic data releases overnight have helped reinforce the view that the ongoing broad based global economic recovery still has a lot of legs," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.