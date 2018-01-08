Asian indexes hit multi-year highs on Friday
Asian markets closed higher on Friday, tracking stateside gains after the Dow Jones industrial average hit a major milestone. Markets in the region traded at or around multi-year highs, with Japan's benchmark index touching a 26-year high and the Hang Seng Index earlier hitting a fresh decade-high.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tacked on 0.89 per cent, or 208.2 points, to close at 23,714.53. The index rose to its highest levels in 26 years as the dollar firmed against the yen. The rally saw most sectors, including automakers and financials, in positive territory.
Blue chips were largely higher on the day. Toyota advanced 1.88 per cent and Sony jumped 3.5 per cent by the end of the day, although SoftBank Group closed down 0.66 per cent.
Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi rose 1.26 per cent to end at 2,497.52, with automakers gaining after closing lower in the last session. Tech blue chips also drove gains on the index. Hyundai Motor edged up 1.71 per cent and SK Hynix rose 2.85 per cent on Friday.
Samsung Electronics advanced 2.04 per cent ahead of the company's fourth-quarter guidance, which is expected next Tuesday.
The moves followed news that North Korea will reportedly meet with South Korea for talks on January 9. The discussion is expected to focus on the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics, an event North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the North was open to joining.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.74 per cent at 6,122.3 as the telecommunications, financials and materials sectors rose. Major mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP closed up 0.51 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Among gold producers, Evolution Mining advanced 1.55 per cent by the end of the day.
The New Year rally seen in China markets largely continued on the last trading day of week. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2 per cent to close at 3,392.36 and the Shenzhen Composite closed 0.04 per cent higher at 1,941.8.
The gains were seen after positive China data releases during the week that showed manufacturing and services sector activity in December came in better than expected.
The Hang Seng Index, last year's top-performing Asian major, slipped below the flat line after trading higher for most of the session. At 3:30 p.m. HK/SIN, the index was off by 0.04 per cent. Still, the benchmark traded at 30,725.3, within sight of its all-time high of 31,958.41 set in 2007.
Property developers were mostly higher at 3:37 p.m. HK/SIN, with Sunac climbing 4.92 per cent and China Evergrande rising 1.96 per cent. Technology names, however, were in negative territory, with heavyweight Tencent shedding 0.32 per cent ahead of the market close. Major US indexes climbed higher for the third straight session on Thursday, with the Dow advancing 0.61 per cent and closing above the 25,000 barrier for the first time. The move higher also marked the quickest 1,000-point gain in the index's history.
Gains in stocks came amid a wave of positive releases on Thursday. In particular, private sector hiring rose more than expected in December: The monthly report showed 250,000 jobs were added last month, compared to the 190,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.
"Positive economic data releases overnight have helped reinforce the view that the ongoing broad based global economic recovery still has a lot of legs," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.
INTERVIEWS
-
Will one set of rogues punish another set of rogues?
We don’t have a mandate to ally with UNP – Pavithra Wanniarachchi
All involved in Bond Scam should be tried
Government is reasonably unpopular – Sithadthan
‘Govt. going from strength-to- strength’
I will not tolerate infighting –Sagala Ratnayake
Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair M.H. Dar Zaid says:Palestinians are united despite religious differences Muslims, Christians and Orthodox Jews suppressed by Israeli Govt
PRINT EDITION
News
- 114 arrested for violating election laws
- SLFP to continue with UNP till after polls
- Pakistan HC meets President
- 3 killed in motor accidents
- Central Bank Bond Scam Use all State resources to nab culprits – Prof. Peiris Cover up as big as scam
- The New York Times and the Looting of America
- Navy, STF unearth Rs 30M in narcotic
- Thieves take to their heels as woman attack them with door bar
- UK Parliamentarians meet Northern Governor
- Election campaigns Polls Chief bars using places of worship
- Army to renovate 500 irrigation tanks
- Protesting SEUSL students enlarged on bail
- Drought affects paddy cultivation
- 671 Acres earmarked for Navy in Mullaitivu
- Birth rate increases in Jaffna
- Treasury Bonds auctions between 2008 and 2015 Ranil asks if JO ready to probe misdeeds Says ready to ask Speaker to convene Parliament
- PM on his Baila dance
- Establishing entities under the SLIIT : MFSPU and GMOA to protest - Dr. Karunasiri
- MR supporting SLPP : SLFP is evaluating case - Dayasiri
- Colder nights and mornings anticipated - Met Dept
- UK in Lanka wild life warning Focus on wild elephants, crocodiles
- Clarification Ali Asger Shabbir refutes statements
- Insurance red alert Fraudulent foreign insurance brokers operating here illegally
- India waiting to hear the ‘good news’ MRIA bid is still open for investors says Govt
- Till brawl probe concludes Transfer for Sapugaskanda OIC
Sport
- MCA XI vs Media XI T20 friendly match Weerasinghes power Media XI to victory
- World's biggest transfers
- Goerges stuns Wozniacki in Auckland final
- Aguero lifts City in FA Cup
- Costa sent off after scoring Atletico winner
- HathurusinghE to be selector on tour
- Mathews passes fitness Test
- Navy SC in good win
- ‘Singer Cup’ Under-19 Schools Cricket Hasaranga passes 1,000 runs
- sports Journalists Association inaugurated
- Premier League Club Cricket Tier ‘B’ Sirisoma’s 11 wickets helps Galle CC
- Premier League Inter Club Cricket Tournament Tamil Union bounce back to win
- Cooked England lurching to defeat
- ‘Singer Cup’ Under-13 Division II Schools Cricket Dissanayake scores second ton Mahanama (B), Sri Palee and Royal (B) advance to quarter-finals
- Svitolina crushes Sasnovich final
- India blind cricketers to play in UAE
- Rabada ends Sharma’s resistance
- Federer remains unbeaten at Hopman Cup
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Theekshana shines as all rounder
- SLR to hold inquiry on 9 January over rugby brawl
FT
- Reading maketh a businessman Transformational trends and the growing power of voice
- Central Bank prints Rs 21.7 billion Market enjoys $ 75.2M net foreign inflow
- Tourist arrivals reach all-time high in 2017
- National Chamber to hold HR Seminar
- Overall impact on exports minimal: AmCham Chamber pledges support to its members
- The significance of Blue Ocean strategy in business
- The need for 2nd generation labour reforms What the Governor didn’t say
- Will the world’s largest oil producer suffer from a Prince’s politics?
- Asian indexes hit multi-year highs on Friday
- BOC holds 52nd Carol Service
- Combank ATM in Welisara Sathosa mega outlet
- Pan Asia Bank shines at NBE Awards
- GSM suffers reversal after 17 weeks
- ‘Baba Suwen – Mawa Sathutin’ celebrates 100th episode
- Budget deficit at Rs 587 B Jan-Oct
- Restructure social services: Governor
- Digital Economy Strategy launch in April
- JKH, Aitken Spence to evaluate Hilton, Hyatt
- 29,433 foreign workers in SL
- Firms may face upfront VAT after Brexit
Columns
- Dumbara Valley awakens from its slumber
- Bondage of Our Minds
- Let Local Govts mind local affairs This election has turned into a referendum about who is most popular: Rajapaksa, Sirisena or Wickremesinghe
- Legal Draftsman laments Most Govt Ministries don’t know what they are about!
- China’s resurgence through Confucius
Focus
- Pakistan, SL’s infallible friend
- Research Project on school dropouts
- Covert wars Iran and Saudi Arabia revisit their strategies
- National Improved Medicare for All
- First ever open heart surgery in Jaffna Jaffna Teaching Hospital reaches new heights
Interviews
- Mahinda Rajapaksa still an SLFPer
- Will one set of rogues punish another set of rogues?
- We don’t have a mandate to ally with UNP – Pavithra Wanniarachchi
- All involved in Bond Scam should be tried
- Government is reasonably unpopular – Sithadthan
Opinion
- If only we could crackdown on the root causes to effect sustainable solutions Herein lies a Nation’s progress
- India and Blue Economy in the Bay of Bengal
- Do we have a Foreign Policy?
Features
Horoscope
- Planetary conjunctions – Graha Samyoga Salient points for judgment of effects
- 2018 BRINGSYOU GOOD LUCK,
- Tough Period Ahead
- Vastu recommendations for employee management
- Venus, the planet of love, beauty and refinement
Mosaic
- Reflections on a nation of non-readers
- The Disaster Artist: The (un)making of a movie
- Our children and our cinema
- INTERPRETING ASIAN CINEMA: CHALLENGES AHEAD
- How Sanskrit journalism is slowly hogging headlines
- ice manufacturing in South Asia
- CMSC’s season finale concert
- Two documentaries on Sri Lanka in Film South Asia 2017
Getaway
- Kite Surfing Lanka Kalpitiya An experience of a lifetime
- Ella and mini Adam’s Peak
- A cave of history -Ravana Cave
Glamour
- I have no real competition at the moment- Teruni
- Prānāyāma
- THE WRITER’S KITCHENETTE PINK CHAMPAGNE BIRTHDAY CAKE
Politics
- Colourful sayings unique to JR
- Pakistan responds to Trump tweet
- ‘Will also lose his wife fielding her as candidate’ – SWRD
TeenincRead More
-