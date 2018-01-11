SL to grow at 5.1% from 2018-2020: WB

By Mario Andree

Despite revising the growth estimation for 2017 to 4.1 per cent from 4.7 per cent earlier, the World Bank remains confident that the Sri Lankan economy would post an average growth rate of 5.1 per cent during the next three years.According to the Central Bank and the World Bank, Sri Lanka's economic growth is expected to hit a three-year low, its lowest since 2013, where the growth rate was 3.4 per cent."In Sri Lanka, activity expanded at an estimated 4.1 per cent in 2017, below the June forecast as a result of disruptions from droughts and floods. Despite monetary policy tightening to ease inflationary pressures in the first half of 2017, credit growth remained strong, supporting private consumption and investment," the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report yesterday.

However, the bank is confident that the Sri Lankan economy would rebound to an over 5 per cent growth during the next three years, posting an average 5.1 per cent growth during 2018-2020.

According to the World Bank, Sri Lanka's economy growth would accelerate reflecting strong private consumption and investment growth, in addition to the benefits from the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) scheme.

The World Bank predicted last January that the Sri Lankan economy would grow at 5 per cent in 2017 and accelerate to 5.1 per cent during 2018 and 2019. However, in its 'Development Update' in June, the bank revised the growth expectation to 4.7 per cent for 2017 and 5 per cent for 2018.

During the first nine months of last year, the Sri Lankan economy posted a growth of 3.7 per cent, with the third quarter posting a low growth rate of 3.3 per cent.

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, the gross domestic product at a '2010 constant market price' reached Rs 6.727 trillion during the first nine months, up 3.7 per cent from Rs 6.485 trillion a year ago.