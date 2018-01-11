SL to grow at 5.1% from 2018-2020: WB
By Mario Andree
Despite revising the growth estimation for 2017 to 4.1 per cent from 4.7 per cent earlier, the World Bank remains confident that the Sri Lankan economy would post an average growth rate of 5.1 per cent during the next three years.According to the Central Bank and the World Bank, Sri Lanka's economic growth is expected to hit a three-year low, its lowest since 2013, where the growth rate was 3.4 per cent."In Sri Lanka, activity expanded at an estimated 4.1 per cent in 2017, below the June forecast as a result of disruptions from droughts and floods. Despite monetary policy tightening to ease inflationary pressures in the first half of 2017, credit growth remained strong, supporting private consumption and investment," the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report yesterday.
However, the bank is confident that the Sri Lankan economy would rebound to an over 5 per cent growth during the next three years, posting an average 5.1 per cent growth during 2018-2020.
According to the World Bank, Sri Lanka's economy growth would accelerate reflecting strong private consumption and investment growth, in addition to the benefits from the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) scheme.
The World Bank predicted last January that the Sri Lankan economy would grow at 5 per cent in 2017 and accelerate to 5.1 per cent during 2018 and 2019. However, in its 'Development Update' in June, the bank revised the growth expectation to 4.7 per cent for 2017 and 5 per cent for 2018.
During the first nine months of last year, the Sri Lankan economy posted a growth of 3.7 per cent, with the third quarter posting a low growth rate of 3.3 per cent.
According to the Department of Census and Statistics, the gross domestic product at a '2010 constant market price' reached Rs 6.727 trillion during the first nine months, up 3.7 per cent from Rs 6.485 trillion a year ago.
INTERVIEWS
-
Rogues in all Govts should be punished- Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
EPRLF trying to create confusion – Thurairasasingham
Mahinda Rajapaksa still an SLFPer - Mahinda Samarasinghe
Will one set of rogues punish another set of rogues?
We don’t have a mandate to ally with UNP – Pavithra Wanniarachchi
All involved in Bond Scam should be tried
Government is reasonably unpopular – Sithadthan
PRINT EDITION
News
- Lingering dangers in Bihar
- Equal pay for equal work
- Elements loyal to President tarnish Ranil’s image
- Multi-day trawler collides with vehicle carrier off Dondra Head Two fishermen dead, two missing
- Public urged to donate blood To avert any shortage-related crisis – NBTS
- Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition 2018 in Colombo
- US$ 100M pharma manufacturing industrial zone Sultan of Johor invests in SL
- Labour Demand Survey 2017 report unveiled Labour demand on the rise
- Local Government Elections MR’s campaign against current regime ironic Devapriya
- Pakistani with fake Indian passport deported
- Van collides with stationary lorry Four dead, one seriously injured
- Cold spell and no rain in the East
- ACMC gears up for LG elections
- FR to be filed in Kuruwita prisoner assault case Victim’s wife hands over letter to Police HQ
- Sight-impaired graduates to boycott LG polls
- 135 arrested for election law violations LG candidate nabbed felling satinwood
- Britisher’s death head injury or drug OD? Police awaiting Govt. Analyst’s report
- Arrested for offering bribe to Police OIC
- Rape of Swiss woman Bad news for the hospitality industry - Hotelier
- Pitting female candidates in losing battles Political leadership reinforcing misogynistic attitudes – CaFFE
- Rejected SLPP nominations CoA to hear all petitions on 15th
- SriLankan Interim Board meets on 25th Will remove CEO and appoint new mgt
- SLR in shady move over new RMS/TTOIS MoD quotes Rs 8M for ADB funded feasibility study Existing RMS/TTOS stands neglected
- Govt to reduce public debt by 70% of GDP
- Can Maithri stay for 6 years? 5-Judge SC Bench to hear views today
Sport
- SLTA to have new Tennis Centre
- Inter Schools rugby league tournament New change puts schools in jeopardy
- Dialog Champions League Title decider to kick off this weekend
- Irish to host giants India in T20 matches
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Sachin steers St. Peter’s to victory
- Subramaniam to contest for NOC Presidency
- Cycling Association AGM on 12 January
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-13 Div.I Cricket Shevon Daniel scores third century
- Massive victory for Gampaha Pete’s
- Much valued sports grounds neglected
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-13 Div.II Cricket Thamindu and Bodunu score centuries
- Schools Swimming Championship Meet to be held from 15-17 February
- Halep, Wozniacki lead race to seize Serena’s Aussie crown
- Loeb wins Dakar fourth stage Sunderland out injured
- Gibson wants S.Africa to continue pace barrage
- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe tri series Uncapped Shehan Madushanka in ODI Team Kusal Mendis back
- Mathews back as limited overs skipper
- Youth World Cup warm up match Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Subasinghe performs well in drawn game
- Premier League Cricket High scoring match ends in draw
FT
- SL to grow at 5.1% from 2018-2020: WB
- Asbestos ban and tea ban Russia denies link, says chrysotile harmless
- World Bank wants pro-poor reforms in SL
- Global economy to grow at 3.1% in 2018 WB forecasts highest growth of 7.3% for India
- Int’l Trade Unions urge SL to reinstate asbestos ban Chrysotile is deadly and Sri Lankans will pay with their lives: IUTC
- Hayleys Energy offloads oil rig from Brazil in Trinco First offloading of a semi-submersible oil rig in Sri Lanka
- Tea prices: 2018’s first sale better than 2017
- Shares plummet to near 1-week low
- Asian markets trade lower, but Hong Kong shines
- Weekly Government Securities Market Weekly Yield movement & Volume
- CBSL focuses on interest rate targeting
- Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition approaches Colombo
- Treasury Bond scam Real loss is Rs 1.9T – Academics
- Dialog offers FlySmiLes conversion to Data Roaming
- Dakshina Suwa Wiru Abhishekaya 2017 Awards Hemas Galle best private hospital in Southern Province
- Emirates and flydubai increase connections in 2018
- Bitcoin boom: Will it last?
- The self-drive dilemma The embryonic issue of self-driving cars and its security implications
- Trump will dominate Davos as no US leader has before
- Browns shines at NBE Awards 2017
Columns
- Can Mahinda be ejected from SLFP?
- Climate change: 2017 was the second hottest year
- Indian Foreign Policy and The Hafiz Saeed Problem
- Did Ancient Irrigation Technology Travel Silk Road?
- Dumbara Valley awakens from its slumber
Focus
- Facebook’s Sri Lankan Guinea Pigs
- Dealing with hunger India eyes ways to stop food wasting
- Pakistan, SL’s infallible friend
- Research Project on school dropouts
- Covert wars Iran and Saudi Arabia revisit their strategies
Interviews
- We don’t endorse Basil’s leadership
- Rogues in all Govts should be punished- Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
- EPRLF trying to create confusion – Thurairasasingham
- Mahinda Rajapaksa still an SLFPer
- Will one set of rogues punish another set of rogues?
Opinion
- National Prosperity Turning the Tide
- Disposable coffee cups:British lawmakers call for “latte levy”
- If only we could crackdown on the root causes to effect sustainable solutions Herein lies a Nation’s progress
Features
Horoscope
- Planetary conjunctions – Graha Samyoga Salient points for judgment of effects
- 2018 BRINGSYOU GOOD LUCK,
- Tough Period Ahead
- Vastu recommendations for employee management
- Venus, the planet of love, beauty and refinement
Mosaic
- Reflections on a nation of non-readers
- The Disaster Artist: The (un)making of a movie
- Our children and our cinema
- INTERPRETING ASIAN CINEMA: CHALLENGES AHEAD
- How Sanskrit journalism is slowly hogging headlines
- ice manufacturing in South Asia
- CMSC’s season finale concert
- Two documentaries on Sri Lanka in Film South Asia 2017
Getaway
- Kite Surfing Lanka Kalpitiya An experience of a lifetime
- Ella and mini Adam’s Peak
- A cave of history -Ravana Cave
Glamour
- I have no real competition at the moment- Teruni
- Prānāyāma
- THE WRITER’S KITCHENETTE PINK CHAMPAGNE BIRTHDAY CAKE
Politics
- Colourful sayings unique to JR
- Pakistan responds to Trump tweet
- ‘Will also lose his wife fielding her as candidate’ – SWRD
TeenincRead More
-