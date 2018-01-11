Global economy to grow at 3.1% in 2018 WB forecasts highest growth of 7.3% for India

By Zohara Ghaffoor

According to the World Bank, global economic growth is to reach 3.1% this year, owing to the recovery in investment, manufacturing, trade and commodity-exporting developing economies benefitting from firming commodity prices.

However, the World Bank, in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released yesterday, said this growth rate will slow down to 3% and 2.9% in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The slow-down is said to be mainly due to factors such as escalating trade protectionism, rising geopolitical risk and rising borrowing costs in Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs), which will lead to unfavourable balance sheets and fiscal sustainability gaps. Further, it said abrupt tightening of global financing conditions or a sudden rise in financial market volatility will trigger financial turbulence and hinder growth.Weakening productivity growth, weak investment and the aging of the global labour force was also seen as factors dragging down growth.

India is said to be the winner in 2018, with a projected growth rate of 7.3%, a 9% increase in growth over 6.7% in 2017.

The South Asian giant will see growth furthering up to 7.5% in 2019 and 2020 and will record the highest growth rate among all world economies till 2020.

"Growth in emerging market and developing economies as a whole is projected to strengthen to 4.5 percent in 2018", the report said.Advanced economies in Europe are projected to slowdown to 2.1% in 2018 from 2.4% 2017. Diminishing growth rates of 1.7% in 2019 and 1.5% have been projected for Europe.

The US however, will reach a 2.5% growth in 2018 over 2.3% in 2017, but is projected to decline to 2.0% in 2020.

According to the forecast, China will not keep its momentum from last year's growth of 6.8%, as growth is projected to decline to 6.4% in 2018 way behind its south Asian contender, India.China's rate will further decline to 6.3% and 6.2% in 2019 and 2020 respectively.In 2017, China's growth rate was the highest from all world economies.

However, World Bank officials have said growth could be achieved if reforms were made to quality education, health and improvement of infrastructure services.

They further noted that investment in human and physical capital would increase productivity, boost workforce participation and get closer to achieving goals such as extreme poverty and prosperity.