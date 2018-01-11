Global economy to grow at 3.1% in 2018 WB forecasts highest growth of 7.3% for India
By Zohara Ghaffoor
According to the World Bank, global economic growth is to reach 3.1% this year, owing to the recovery in investment, manufacturing, trade and commodity-exporting developing economies benefitting from firming commodity prices.
However, the World Bank, in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released yesterday, said this growth rate will slow down to 3% and 2.9% in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The slow-down is said to be mainly due to factors such as escalating trade protectionism, rising geopolitical risk and rising borrowing costs in Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs), which will lead to unfavourable balance sheets and fiscal sustainability gaps. Further, it said abrupt tightening of global financing conditions or a sudden rise in financial market volatility will trigger financial turbulence and hinder growth.Weakening productivity growth, weak investment and the aging of the global labour force was also seen as factors dragging down growth.
India is said to be the winner in 2018, with a projected growth rate of 7.3%, a 9% increase in growth over 6.7% in 2017.
The South Asian giant will see growth furthering up to 7.5% in 2019 and 2020 and will record the highest growth rate among all world economies till 2020.
"Growth in emerging market and developing economies as a whole is projected to strengthen to 4.5 percent in 2018", the report said.Advanced economies in Europe are projected to slowdown to 2.1% in 2018 from 2.4% 2017. Diminishing growth rates of 1.7% in 2019 and 1.5% have been projected for Europe.
The US however, will reach a 2.5% growth in 2018 over 2.3% in 2017, but is projected to decline to 2.0% in 2020.
According to the forecast, China will not keep its momentum from last year's growth of 6.8%, as growth is projected to decline to 6.4% in 2018 way behind its south Asian contender, India.China's rate will further decline to 6.3% and 6.2% in 2019 and 2020 respectively.In 2017, China's growth rate was the highest from all world economies.
However, World Bank officials have said growth could be achieved if reforms were made to quality education, health and improvement of infrastructure services.
They further noted that investment in human and physical capital would increase productivity, boost workforce participation and get closer to achieving goals such as extreme poverty and prosperity.
INTERVIEWS
-
Rogues in all Govts should be punished- Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
EPRLF trying to create confusion – Thurairasasingham
Mahinda Rajapaksa still an SLFPer - Mahinda Samarasinghe
Will one set of rogues punish another set of rogues?
We don’t have a mandate to ally with UNP – Pavithra Wanniarachchi
All involved in Bond Scam should be tried
Government is reasonably unpopular – Sithadthan
PRINT EDITION
News
- Lingering dangers in Bihar
- Equal pay for equal work
- Elements loyal to President tarnish Ranil’s image
- Multi-day trawler collides with vehicle carrier off Dondra Head Two fishermen dead, two missing
- Public urged to donate blood To avert any shortage-related crisis – NBTS
- Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition 2018 in Colombo
- US$ 100M pharma manufacturing industrial zone Sultan of Johor invests in SL
- Labour Demand Survey 2017 report unveiled Labour demand on the rise
- Local Government Elections MR’s campaign against current regime ironic Devapriya
- Pakistani with fake Indian passport deported
- Van collides with stationary lorry Four dead, one seriously injured
- Cold spell and no rain in the East
- ACMC gears up for LG elections
- FR to be filed in Kuruwita prisoner assault case Victim’s wife hands over letter to Police HQ
- Sight-impaired graduates to boycott LG polls
- 135 arrested for election law violations LG candidate nabbed felling satinwood
- Britisher’s death head injury or drug OD? Police awaiting Govt. Analyst’s report
- Arrested for offering bribe to Police OIC
- Rape of Swiss woman Bad news for the hospitality industry - Hotelier
- Pitting female candidates in losing battles Political leadership reinforcing misogynistic attitudes – CaFFE
- Rejected SLPP nominations CoA to hear all petitions on 15th
- SriLankan Interim Board meets on 25th Will remove CEO and appoint new mgt
- SLR in shady move over new RMS/TTOIS MoD quotes Rs 8M for ADB funded feasibility study Existing RMS/TTOS stands neglected
- Govt to reduce public debt by 70% of GDP
- Can Maithri stay for 6 years? 5-Judge SC Bench to hear views today
Sport
- SLTA to have new Tennis Centre
- Inter Schools rugby league tournament New change puts schools in jeopardy
- Dialog Champions League Title decider to kick off this weekend
- Irish to host giants India in T20 matches
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Sachin steers St. Peter’s to victory
- Subramaniam to contest for NOC Presidency
- Cycling Association AGM on 12 January
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-13 Div.I Cricket Shevon Daniel scores third century
- Massive victory for Gampaha Pete’s
- Much valued sports grounds neglected
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-13 Div.II Cricket Thamindu and Bodunu score centuries
- Schools Swimming Championship Meet to be held from 15-17 February
- Halep, Wozniacki lead race to seize Serena’s Aussie crown
- Loeb wins Dakar fourth stage Sunderland out injured
- Gibson wants S.Africa to continue pace barrage
- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe tri series Uncapped Shehan Madushanka in ODI Team Kusal Mendis back
- Mathews back as limited overs skipper
- Youth World Cup warm up match Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs
- ‘Singer Cup’ U-19 Cricket Subasinghe performs well in drawn game
- Premier League Cricket High scoring match ends in draw
FT
- SL to grow at 5.1% from 2018-2020: WB
- Asbestos ban and tea ban Russia denies link, says chrysotile harmless
- World Bank wants pro-poor reforms in SL
- Global economy to grow at 3.1% in 2018 WB forecasts highest growth of 7.3% for India
- Int’l Trade Unions urge SL to reinstate asbestos ban Chrysotile is deadly and Sri Lankans will pay with their lives: IUTC
- Hayleys Energy offloads oil rig from Brazil in Trinco First offloading of a semi-submersible oil rig in Sri Lanka
- Tea prices: 2018’s first sale better than 2017
- Shares plummet to near 1-week low
- Asian markets trade lower, but Hong Kong shines
- Weekly Government Securities Market Weekly Yield movement & Volume
- CBSL focuses on interest rate targeting
- Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition approaches Colombo
- Treasury Bond scam Real loss is Rs 1.9T – Academics
- Dialog offers FlySmiLes conversion to Data Roaming
- Dakshina Suwa Wiru Abhishekaya 2017 Awards Hemas Galle best private hospital in Southern Province
- Emirates and flydubai increase connections in 2018
- Bitcoin boom: Will it last?
- The self-drive dilemma The embryonic issue of self-driving cars and its security implications
- Trump will dominate Davos as no US leader has before
- Browns shines at NBE Awards 2017
Columns
- Can Mahinda be ejected from SLFP?
- Climate change: 2017 was the second hottest year
- Indian Foreign Policy and The Hafiz Saeed Problem
- Did Ancient Irrigation Technology Travel Silk Road?
- Dumbara Valley awakens from its slumber
Focus
- Facebook’s Sri Lankan Guinea Pigs
- Dealing with hunger India eyes ways to stop food wasting
- Pakistan, SL’s infallible friend
- Research Project on school dropouts
- Covert wars Iran and Saudi Arabia revisit their strategies
Interviews
- We don’t endorse Basil’s leadership
- Rogues in all Govts should be punished- Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
- EPRLF trying to create confusion – Thurairasasingham
- Mahinda Rajapaksa still an SLFPer
- Will one set of rogues punish another set of rogues?
Opinion
- National Prosperity Turning the Tide
- Disposable coffee cups:British lawmakers call for “latte levy”
- If only we could crackdown on the root causes to effect sustainable solutions Herein lies a Nation’s progress
Features
Horoscope
- Planetary conjunctions – Graha Samyoga Salient points for judgment of effects
- 2018 BRINGSYOU GOOD LUCK,
- Tough Period Ahead
- Vastu recommendations for employee management
- Venus, the planet of love, beauty and refinement
Mosaic
- Reflections on a nation of non-readers
- The Disaster Artist: The (un)making of a movie
- Our children and our cinema
- INTERPRETING ASIAN CINEMA: CHALLENGES AHEAD
- How Sanskrit journalism is slowly hogging headlines
- ice manufacturing in South Asia
- CMSC’s season finale concert
- Two documentaries on Sri Lanka in Film South Asia 2017
Getaway
- Kite Surfing Lanka Kalpitiya An experience of a lifetime
- Ella and mini Adam’s Peak
- A cave of history -Ravana Cave
Glamour
- I have no real competition at the moment- Teruni
- Prānāyāma
- THE WRITER’S KITCHENETTE PINK CHAMPAGNE BIRTHDAY CAKE
Politics
- Colourful sayings unique to JR
- Pakistan responds to Trump tweet
- ‘Will also lose his wife fielding her as candidate’ – SWRD
TeenincRead More
-